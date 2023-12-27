UFC legend Chuck Liddell left speechless, Georges St-Pierre turned down fight, Justin Gaethje calls out Islam Makhachev: MMA News Roundup

Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Chuck Liddell's response to Bradley Martyn's street fight question as well as Tyron Woodley's revelation about Georges St-Pierre turning down a fight. Also, Justin Gaethje issues a call out to Islam Makhachev.

#3. UFC legend Chuck Liddell responds to Bradley Martyn's street fight question

Fitness influencer and social media star Bradley Martyn recently left Chuck Liddell speechless after asking him whether or not he could defeat him in a street fight.

Martyn hosts the Raw Talk podcast and has regularly invited a host of MMA stars as guests onto his show. When the episode is coming to a close, the host then asks the fighter the infamous street fight question.

Whilst most fans and fighters are aware that Bradley Martyn is trolling, Liddell clearly didn't know and was left speechless by the insinutation Martyn actually thought he had a chance against him.

Martyn then laughed and explained the joke, leading 'The Iceman' to respond:

"Oh, I didn't know that. No, I don't give you much of a shot. I don't know what your background is, so you never know."

Catch Liddell's comments here:

#2. Tyron Woodley reveals Georges St-Pierre once rejected to fight him

Tyron Woodley recently revealed that he was once in talks to face Georges St-Pierre, in a bout that could have earned both fighters an "eight figure" purse.

Both Woodley and 'GSP' were once kingpins of the welterweight division but never faced one another in the octagon. 'Rush' relinquished the 170lb strap and called time on his career which then led to 'The Chosen One' ascending to the top of the division and becoming the champion.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley revealed that he was once in talks with St-Pierre to defend his title against the former champ. According to Tyron Woodley, however, 'GSP' declined the fight despite being offered a staggering amount of money. He said:

"Like Georges St-Pierre, I offered him a dumb bag, he said, 'No. I'm not in that world anymore...When I say dumb, I'm talking pushing the eight figures, a lot of money." [h/t TMZ Sports]

Check out the interview here:

#1. Justin Gaethje calls out Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje has taken to social media to call out Islam Makhachev, as well as fire a shot at Charles Oliveira in the process.

Makhachev defended the UFC lightweight title twice in 2023, both times against Alexander Volkanovski. After first earning a hard fought victory at UFC 284, the Russian then stunned the world when he stopped Volkanovski with a first-round head kick KO in their rematch at UFC 294.

Oliveira had been due to face Makhachev once again in October, but was forced to pull out of the fight through injury. This led to Volkanovski taking the rematch on just 10 days notice.

Now, after earning the 'BMF' title with a similar head kick KO over Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje has dismissed the idea that 'Do Bronx' should be given another chance at facing Makhachev. 'The Highlight' took to X (formerly Twitter) to take his claim for the next opponent of the Russian champion. He tweeted:

"Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc, @danawhite. Let’s see who can kick the other's head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA. 'Do Bronx' had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is."

