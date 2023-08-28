UFC legend Demetrious Johnson explains why it is easier to become an MMA champion than boxing, fans react - "Boxing is still the inferior sport"

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most respected voices in MMA, but his most recent opinion has stirred up some fans.

'Mighty' is one of the most highly decorated fighters in the world of mixed martial arts. He recently stated that it is easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing.

His reasoning was that in MMA a fighter can have a huge hole in one part of their game and still be champion, which is not the case in boxing since it is just one discipline.

Here's what the fans had to say about Demetrious Johnson's comment:

"I think the easiest way to decipher this is, he’s saying in MMA to be champion you don’t have to be the best MMA fighter, where as Boxing & Kick-boxing because it’s one discipline you have to be the best."

Comments on the tweet

Another user said:

"People arent gonna like it but its the truth. When you restrict the martial arts so much, there is very little margin for error."

Comments on the tweet

Take a look at some more reactions:

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Demetrious Johnson talks about what would happen if he ever fought Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley was recently crowned champion of the UFC bantamweight division after his picture-perfect knockout against Aljamain Sterling.

O'Malley is now the talk of the town and questions arose whether he would be able to beat Demetrious Johnson. On an episode of his podcast, 'Mighty' spoke about how a fight against 'Sugar' would pan out:

"Dude, me versus O'Malley that would be a hard-a** fight. I have to be a realist, I have to live in reality. Trying to get to him, where he's much longer, he might even be faster than me now that I am old as s**t compared to some people out there being 37 years old. He is longer, he is faster, he is a way cleaner striker than I am, it would be so hard just to get to him."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Expand Tweet

Demetrious Johnson went on to say that he would have to be 'chop' him down with leg kicks but even then he would have to be cautious not to get checked. According to 'Mighty', that fight would be much tougher than fighting Aljamain Sterling.