UFC lightweight reacts to Dillon Danis seemingly spamming Instagram posts for likes 

Dillon Danis has made a name for himself for being outspoken and, in some instances, controversial on social media. This time, he was called out by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney for apparently spamming comments on posts in a bid to get more likes and followers.

The currently unranked McKinney took to Twitter to call out Danis for this behavior:

"Dillon Danis out here spamming IG posts for likes lmaoooo"

Check out his tweet here, where he highlights Danis' comment:

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 Dillon Danis out here spamming IG posts for likes lmaoooo

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields also chimed in, saying:

"Trying to buy followers with money he doesn't have"

Fans also sided with McKinney on this one.

@KyeDaltonSmith called Danis out for allegedly promising to give away an Xbox but failing to do so:

"Bro still hasn’t given away the Xbox he promised Lmao"

🥩🦪🥚🍳🦍 @KyeDaltonSmith @twrecks155 Bro still hasn't given away the Xbox he promised Lmao

@thehundreds_x tweeted:

"Let my man cook bruh. We all love a sh*t post from time to time. Keep doing you T"

thehundreds @thehundreds_x @TheHotHandPicks 🏾 @twrecks155 Let my man cook bruh. We all love a shit post from time to time. Keep doing you T

McKinney also replied, engaging with his fans and stating:

"It’s all good he don’t follow me he’s probably got 3 other accounts he trolls from"

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 @thehundreds_x @TheHotHandPicks It's all good he don't follow me he's probably got 3 other accounts he trolls from

Dillon Danis calls out the entire UFC roster on Twitter

Dillon Danis tagged the UFC's official account and called out the entire roster on his Twitter.

"i clear out the whole roster in one night i am the real main event @ufc"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis i clear out the whole roster in one night i am the real main event @ufc

In the picture, the banner presumably says "Prudential Center," which is in Newark, New Jersey, and was where UFC 288 went down. The main event saw Aljamain Sterling edge out Henry Cejudo in a very close split decision.

Earlier this month, Danis also appeared to call out Khamzat Chimaev, challenging him to a grappling match. He took to Twitter to state:

"Let’s make grappling match @KChimaev"

Dillon Danis has not stopped calling out other fighters. He has, however, been on a long hiatus from combat sports. Most recently, Danis was scheduled to box YouTuber KSI but pulled out and didn't make the fight. It remains to be seen when fans will see him in a combat sports setting next.

