"Everybody told me not to do it" - Dana White explains why he publicly showed support for Donald Trump despite warnings

UFC President Dana White has often credited Donald Trump as one of his main benefactors. He recently offered some insight into how he helped further Trump's political career by rallying behind him, even though he was advised against it.

Dana White recently featured in a sit-down with Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout on 'THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas'. He discussed his links with Donald Trump when probed about it and admitted that he was cautioned against aligning himself with the Republican.

"[Donald Trump] calls me up and says, 'I would like you to speak for me at the convention.' Everybody and I mean f***ing everybody told me not to do it. I'm like, 'Are you crazy, man?.' Just for the record, when Trump called me he said, 'Uh, listen, if you don't want to do this, I completely understand. It's no big deal. But I would be honored if you would speak at the convention'. Yeah, there's no f***ing way in hell I'm not doing that for him. Then once I spoke, you know, our friendship went to a whole another level," said Dana White.

Catch the entire segment of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas with Dana White, Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout right here:

What did Dana White say in favor of Donald Trump at the convention?

The Republican National Convention in Cleveland back in 2016 saw Dana White rally behind Donald Trump. White spoke minutes before Trump was nominated as the presidential candidate. In his speech, White highlighted his relationship and history with the business mogul.

White harked back to the time when the UFC was a fledgling promotion. On the lookout for venues in a rather hostile environment, the UFC was short on options. However, it was Donald Trump who came to the UFC's aid, offering the Trump Taj Mahal in New Jersey, as a venue.

White claimed that Trump would afford American citizens the same loyalty that he did White.

Here's what White had to say about Donald Trump's leadership acumen:

"Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he’ll fight for this country. In my opinion, you can really tell a person’s true character when they’re happy for somebody else’s success. And I think that sense of loyalty and commitment will translate into how [Trump] will run this country."

