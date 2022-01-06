"Jake Paul won 10-8" - John McCarthy says Dana White is "out of his realm" feuding with YouTuber

John McCarthy has suggested that Dana White is out of his depth in his current war of words with Jake Paul.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the intensity of the rivalry between White and the YouTuber has really ramped up. The UFC president issued a challenge to Paul by suggesting that 'The Problem Child' could test him for cocaine use for 10 years if White was able to test Paul for steroid use for two years.

This prompted another back and forth between the pair with Paul once again calling out as many UFC fighters as he possibly could.

Now, former UFC referee John McCarthy has weighed in and shared his thoughts on proceedings.

“He’s out of his realm when it comes to Jake Paul and Logan Paul, when it comes to social media. Those guys are masters with social media - Dana is not a master with social media. Dana has people working for him that do his social media and stuff, and he puts things out there. But he is not in a position to go toe to toe with these two. This is their world. I say it all the time, don’t fight another man’s fight; this is Jake Paul’s fight. This is not a place for Dana to think he’s gonna get a win.”

John McCarthy also declared 'The Problem Child' as the winner in the round of exchanges.

“You look at both of them [the recent replies] and you say yup, Jake Paul won 10-8. It’s gonna continue! I’m not on Jake Paul’s team on this, I’m just telling you, I don’t think this is gonna go well in this realm.”

Watch John McCarthy's take on the rivalry between White and Paul below:

What's next for Jake Paul?

We imagine 'The Problem Child' will continue to wind Dana White up as much as he possibly can because, well, that seems to be one of his favorite hobbies right now.

In terms of his fighting future, Tommy Fury appears to be the next name stepping up to try and take the YouTuber down. Beyond that, there are also possible bouts out there with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz - both of whom have interacted with Paul on social media.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn…

Say what you will about Paul, but the guy knows how to make some headlines.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim