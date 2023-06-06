"The hottest woman alive."

The presence of octagon girls in the UFC plays a crucial role in shaping and upholding the brand's reputation. These women adhere to exceptionally high standards of appearance, which greatly contribute to the overall visual appeal and entertainment value of UFC fights. While the concept of ring girls initially emerged in boxing as far back as 1965, it seamlessly transitioned into the world of mixed martial arts, becoming an integral part of the sport since its inception in the 1990s.

A recent social media post by Carly Baker, a highly regarded octagon girl, effortlessly captivated the hearts and minds of fans.

Take a look at Baker's Instagram post below:

Luciana Andrade reveals that UFC octagon girls are not paid more than fighters

In recent years, Luciana Andrade has emerged as a prominent figure among UFC octagon girls, gaining considerable recognition.

To address speculations regarding the earnings of ring girls surpassing those of certain UFC fighters, Andrade made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Given the ongoing debate surrounding fighter pay within the promotion, Andrade took it upon herself to clarify the situation and ensure that fans were provided with accurate information. In her statement, she aimed to shed light on the truth behind the rumors and bring more clarity to the issue of compensation in the sport:

"It's not true, we don't make more money than the fighters. Think about it, we have 14 girls across the globe and some girls work a few times a year cause we don't have international fights at the frequency that we have in the U.S."

Check out Luciana Andrade's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Luciana Andrade spoke about octagon girl pay being compared fighter pay: "It's not true. We don't make more money than the fighters."

