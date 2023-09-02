UFC Paris best bets: Betting odds and expert picks for the upcoming Fight Night event

UFC Paris takes place today and will be headlined by French star Ciryl Gane and streaking Moldovan, Sergey Spivak. However, UFC Paris features an abundance of matchups in what is the promotion's return to France since Ciryl Gane's emphatic triumph over Tai Tuivasa last September.

So, who is expected to win? Specifically, who are other fighters predicting to emerge victorious on the main card? As one of the lower-profile events of the year, UFC Paris hasn't received the coverage and attention that it likely deserves, partly due to being overshadowed by UFC 293 next weekend.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, some of MMA's most well-known fighters gave their expert picks for the final three fights of the card. First, is the main event between former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak, who is at the helm of a three-fight finishing streak.

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz believes the Moldovan phenom will win the bout, as does one-time interim bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen. However, welterweight striking sensation Stephen Thompson believes Ciryl Gane's footwork and striking will be too slick for his foe.

This opinion was echoed by Paul Craig, who believes 'Bon Gamin's' movement and kickboxing will trouble Spivak. Gerald Meerschaert, however, disagrees, believing that Spivak has enough grappling skill to take Gane down. This is also an opinion shared by Chris Daukaus.

Expand Tweet

Modestas Bukauskas and Francis Marshall also believe in Sergey Spivak's chances. Meanwhile, the likes of Geoff Neal, Caio Machado, Dustin Jacoby, Evan Elder, Tanner Boser, Thiago Moisés (who is fighting at UFC Paris) and Renato Moicano, all believe Ciryl Gane will win.

Renato Moicano, in particular, believes that after suffering such an embarrassing loss to Jon Jones, where Ciryl Gane was submitted within two minutes, the Frenchman will surely have been working on his takedown defense. The Brazilian also had something to say about the co-main event of UFC Paris.

Rose Namajunas will be making her flyweight debut, and while Renato Moicano acknowledges her championship past, he believes she will be too small against Manon Fiorot, who is 10-1 on a 10-fight win streak, including two wins over bantamweights Mayra Bueno Silva and Katlyn Chookagian.

Regarding the third-last bout between Thiago Moisés and Benoît Saint-Denis, Renato Moicano acknowledges that he is perhaps biased given that Thiago Moisés is a friend and fellow countryman. However, he believes his lightweight compatriot will win.

According to him, Moisés' grappling skills and experience will favor him against the relatively green Saint-Denis, who is mostly a striker. However, he understands that the bout will be difficult, as Saint-Denis will be galvanized by fighting on home soil, so he does not expect Moisés to score a finish.