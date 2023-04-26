Laura Sanko has received a lot of attention for her latest “thirst trap” post on social media.

Sanko has become one of the most beloved people in the UFC. Through hard work and determination, she became the first female UFC commentator in the Zuffa era. Although the former Invicta fighter wants her broadcasting skills to attract social media followers, it doesn’t hurt to flash her good looks every once in a while.

Sanko recently posted a picture of herself at the beach with the caption saying:

“My quarterly thirst trap so the IG algorithm will pick me up again 😂🤦🏼‍♀️”

The comment section was filled with fighters and fans, including some saying:

“Father God" - Jamie Pickett

“They altered the algorithm again, gotta do it every 3rd week now to show up in discover. And you gotta hashtag it with all the pseudo spiritual hot words now. #living #free #mytruth #abundance #acceptance #iAm #soItIs #ohm #peace" - Juan Adams

"Stay thirsty 🔥"- Kendra Lust

“Gorgeous 😍 - "Juliana Miller

“@adamxlp no 👀-" Kevin Holland

When Laura Sanko isn’t making occasional commentating appearances, she is seen on the UFC broadcast as an analyst or interviewer. The Chicago native is also a mainstay on the UFC’s pay-per-view weigh-in shows, alongside Daniel Cormier and various other co-hosts.

Laura Sanko addresses rumors that she has a crush on Shavkat Rakhmonov

Laura Sanko has praised Shavkat Rakhmonov for his fighting skills and physical appearance several times. As a result, some people in the MMA community believe Sanko has a crush on the undefeated fighter, despite being married. During the UFC 287 weigh-in show, she addressed the rumors and jokes by saying:

"Can we please address this... I don't have a crush on the man. I like his fighting style. An entire country thinks that I [have a crush on Shavkat Rakhmonov]. And I need to correct the record. I'm still a fan, I just don't have a crush [on him].”

At the UFC 285 media day, Rakhmonov responded to Sanko’s support by saying he was happy she adored him. Now that the UFC broadcaster has cleared the air, rumors about her having a crush on the UFC welterweight can end.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full youtu.be/NZvIvJkFcTw Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts to a viral video of Laura Sanko praising himFull #UFC285 scrum Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts to a viral video of Laura Sanko praising him 😅Full #UFC285 scrum ▶️ youtu.be/NZvIvJkFcTw https://t.co/P0eLPHSVVs

