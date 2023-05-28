Like the rest of us, UFC stars were also glued to their screens as Boston Celtics scored a historic come-from-behind victory over Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum got the Celtics off to a good start with 25 points before intermission. He was also aided by Jaylen Brown whose foul trouble somewhat limited his contribution after the first quarter. While the Celtics blew a 10-point lead with four minutes left in the game Derrick White went on to deliver a miraculous win in the last second.

After Jimmy Butler scored three free throws for a 1 point Miami lead with 3.0 seconds remaining, White scored a heroic putback shot to win the game for the Celtics with a jaw-dropping buzzer beater. Having forced a game 7, Boston Celtics now have the opportunity to make history by becoming the first team to come back and win a series after trailing 3-0.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said:

"Just resiliency from the guys. That’s it... Faith. Love. Togetherness. Physicality. Belief. Hope. All those things combined. It starts with the locker room. Those guys had a choice to make and they chose to believe in each other.” h.t The Guardian

UFC twitter erupts in response to Celtics vs. Heat game

Several UFC fighters like Aljamain Sterling, Gilbert Burns, and Derek Brunson went berserk over the Heats vs. Celtics game 6 thriller.

Check out some comments below:

"That might’ve been the luckiest tip in I’ve ever seen in basketball 🏀 & I’ve been watching a long long time . Game 7 coming ! #NBA"

"That finish was crazy 🤯🔥 #ontogame7"

"Celtics mistakes in the 4th made that game way closer then it needed to be, can’t be letting jimmy buckets get hot that late in the game"

"Nahh bro! There’s no way that whole thing happened in 3 seconds! Cmon son! 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️"

"Back to the f*ckin’ Bean! My daughter stayed up to watch w/ me. She thinks I’m outta my skull but I’m so glad she got to see that ending! 3-3. 😅☘️🤫🛫"

Former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis even lost a 500 push-ups bet against Belal Muhammad.

An ardent Miami Heat supporter, Jake Paul went through a rollercoaster of emotions.

