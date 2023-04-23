"Golden goddess"

The UFC represents the pinnacle of mixed martial arts. While the primary focus of the promotion is athletic competition, it does not ignore the entertainment aspect. Much of MMA's entertainment value is borrowed from boxing. This is why ring girls exist in the sport.

As the top promotion in MMA, Dana White's banner goes above and beyond with its efforts. This includes the promotion's ring girls. Ring girl Carly Baker recently wowed fans on social media after posting a picture of herself in lingerie on Instagram.

The comments section of her post is full of countless fan reactions. Beyond her career as an octagon girl, Baker is also an actress, model and certified fitness instructor. She also made history by becoming the promotion's first European ring girl after signing with the MMA organization back in 2013.

Baker recently made waves during her appearance at UFC 286 where she was on home soil for compatriot Leon Edwards' title-defending triumph against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Her recent Instagram post, however, is what has drawn fan interest more than anything. Below are some of the reactions from Baker's fans on Instagram, with one fan with the username @harrisxu45 saying:

Instagram comments on Carly Baker's post

What have UFC fighters said about ring girls?

The relationship between ring girls and UFC fighters has varied depending on the mixed martial artists and ring girls in question. UFC Hall of Famer and former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey once criticized ring girls. 'Rowdy' has never been shy about expressing her true feelings on any topic.

theScore MMA @theScoreMMA Ronda Rousey: Arianny Celeste 'wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for the fighters' thesco.re/1DuILtR http://t.co/zp9ufCSDpV Ronda Rousey: Arianny Celeste 'wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for the fighters' thesco.re/1DuILtR http://t.co/zp9ufCSDpV

In particular, the WMMA legend had a public spat with renowned ring girl Arianny Celeste. The hostilities between the pair first arose when the two women were ranked in Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list in 2012. Rousey mentioned how ironic it would have been had she been ranked higher than Celeste.

This culminated in Rousey lambasting Celeste for being paid more than some fighters. Meanwhile, lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov once described ring girls as the most unnecessary people in MMA.

