"UFC says they have a blueprint for these guys" - Kevin Holland explains why he doesn't expect to fight Ian Garry

Kevin Holland (25-9) reveals the real reason the UFC would likely not match him against fellow welterweight prospect Ian Garry.

Garry (13-0) has maintained his unbeaten record through his six-fight UFC tenure and has looked apart. The Irish fighter has shown great improvement through his UFC run. With a win over welterweight veteran Neil Magny (28-10), Garry proved he belonged with the best the UFC has to offer.

Yet, Holland, who has already proven himself as a contender at 185 lbs, claimed the promotion would likely want to keep Garry away from him.

On the Michael Bisping podcast, 'Trailblazer' gave props to Ian Garry for his spectacular win over Magny. Furthermore, he commented on what he thinks the UFC's plan is for Ian Garry.

"UFC says they have a blueprint for these guys to be something special when they have the Irish accent," said Holland.

The 'Big Mouth' heaped praised Garry for handling his career with maturity and added:

"I don’t think I fit the blueprint... I don’t think I fit the bill when it comes to what Ian Garry has planned."

Ian Garry has been very vocal on how he envisions his career in the UFC. Even in his last post-fight press conference, he stated that he wouldn't fight for a title next. 'The Future' announced that he wanted four more fights before competing for a UFC championship.

Ian Garry wants Stephen Thompson next

Ian Garry has never shied away from demanding his next fight. The Irish fighter is taking pages out of his idol Conor McGregor's book, making moves that are getting him attention.

A contest against fan-favorite Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will likely propel Garry's career to the next level. If Garry's demands are met and he gets to compete against Thompson, he would be up against his first opponent who has fought for a UFC title.

However, it seems Thompson has other plans as he is leaning towards Kamaru Usman as his next opponent. It would be interesting to see how the UFC books these fighters in before the end of the year.