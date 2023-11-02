UFC São Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis: What time are the ceremonial weigh-ins?

The Almeida vs Lewis matchup will headline the UFC São Paulo card this Saturday. The bout is a heavyweight clash that could determine the next title challenger in the weight class. For Lewis, it marks his chance to extend his win over Marcos Rogério de Lima, also a Brazilian fighter, into a two-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, for Jailton Almeida, it is the biggest fight of his career, with the most high-profile opponent outside of his original foe, Curtis Blaydes, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to reasons that remain unknown. With the fight one day away, though, when are ceremonial the weigh-ins?

According to the UFC itself, the ceremonial weigh-ins for the Almeida vs Lewis card will be tomorrow on November 3 at 5 P.M. BRT (Brasília Time), which is 4 P.M. ET (Eastern Time) and 1 P.M. PDT (Pacific Time). Additionally, the ceremonial weigh-ins will also be open to the public, so fans are expected to pour in.

While Curtis Blaydes was forced to withdraw from the bout due to unknown reasons, Jailton Almeida isn't concerned with rebooking the fight. Instead, he hopes to launch himself into title contention with a win over a former title challenger like Derrick Lewis.

The Brazilian is favored to win over Lewis due to his strong grappling skills. However, as Almeida vs Lewis is a heavyweight bout, anything could happen, especially given that Lewis has the great equalizer of thunderous knockout power, enabling him to end any fight at a moment's notice.

It wouldn't be the first time that Derrick Lewis did so, as he famously knocked out Alexander Volkov at the end of their bout after losing long stretches of it. Afterwards, the American power-puncher cut his iconic 'my balls was hot' promo in the post-fight interview.

Who else is fighting on the Almeida vs Lewis card?

Unfortunately, the Almeida vs Lewis card is lacking in star power. Besides the headline bout featuring Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis, much of the event consists of matchups involving UFC fighters that have largely escaped the notice of the casual fanbase.

However, one notable fighter who will compete on the card is the streaking Rinat Fakhretdinov, who previously knocked Kevin Lee straight into retirement. He will face Brazilian UFC veteran, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight bout on the undercard.