UFC São Paulo: Fight card, start time, how to watch, and more 

UFC São Paulo takes place this weekend and is shaping up to be an entertaining night of fights as the promotion returns to Brazil for a Fight Night card on November 4th. The event will have a 9 p.m. ET start time and will air on ESPN+.

There was recently a change for the headliner as Curtis Blaydes was forced to withdraw from his scheduled main event bout against Jailton Almeida. Despite his opponent withdrawing from the event, the Brazilian will still headline the event, but against Derrick Lewis.

'The Black Beast' comes into the bout with plenty of momentum as he most recently earned a spectacular knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 and later re-signed with the promotion. Jailton Almeida will look to continue his ascent up the heavyweight rankings in front of his home crowd at UFC São Paulo, which will definitely be rooting for him.

Tweet announcing new main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis

Other bouts on the card include a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby, Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes in a heavyweight clash, a middleweight bout between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan, and Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel in a lightweight bout.

Caio Borralho gets new opponent for UFC São Paulo?

Caio Borralho has been a fighter to keep an eye on in the middleweight division and he will look to continue building momentum in the middleweight division.

The talented Brazilian middleweight was originally scheduled to fight Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC São Paulo, but 'Black' was forced to withdraw from the event and will now be replaced by Abus Magomedov. The Russian is looking to bounce back after his second-round TKO loss to reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Borralho currently has a 14-1 MMA record and could possibly insert his name in the UFC middleweight rankings should he earn an impressive win.

Tweet regarding Abus Magomedov stepping in to fight Caio Borralho