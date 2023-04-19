UFC strikes new deal to broadcast PPV events in "shared reality"

The world's premier mixed martial arts promotion, UFC, continues to grow its brand with their latest partnership aimed at bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

On April 18, 2023, the UFC entered into a multi-year partnership with Cosm, a global technology company that delivers immersive experiences across sports and entertainment. According to the new agreement, Cosm will help produce and present live pay-per-view events in immersive 8K.

The official statement on the promotion's website mentioned a new concept, 'Shared Reality' and read:

"Cosm will deliver live UFC PPV events in 'Shared Reality,' a new type of immersive experience that seamlessly bridges the virtual and physical worlds without the need for headsets or augmented devices. Cosm brings the world’s best fan experiences to life through its immersive LED-dome displays and CX System software, delivering an arena-like atmosphere, merging the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage service, specialized merchandise, and state-of-the-art visuals to make guests feel like they are Octagon-side for the main event."

The partnership with Cosm is aimed at enhancing the fan experience and taking it to the next level, while replicating all the elements from the live event for Cosm viewers.

According to Cosm's website, Shared Reality goes beyond Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality and combines reality technology with a convivial social experience. The experience will bring the action to life from a remote setting but will not compromise on any of the elements that make live sports thrilling.

Cosm's first league partnership was announced earlier this year with the NBA. Further details are awaited on the deal and the specifications through which fans can avail the experience.

"Details around the schedule of events upon the opening of these venues will be shared at a later date."

UFC had partnered with Meta in 2022 to deliver immersive experiences to fans

On October 1, 2022, Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg attended a live UFC event with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and a select few Facebook executives.

Media and fans were barred from the event for reasons that remain undisclosed, although Dana White pawned it off as a break for reporters.

Within weeks, the UFC announced a partnership with Meta in a bid to bring the mixed martial arts experience to the 'metaverse'. The promotion's subscription service, Fight Pass, would enable fans to use Meta-produced headsets to immerse themselves in live pay-per-view events from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, other simulations were also in the works in a joint collaboration between the two companies. Zuckerberg and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski were also filmed sparring in green suits for a potential metaverse project.

