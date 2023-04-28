UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, United States, with its next fight card, dubbed UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon (also known as UFC Fight Night 223). The event will go down this Saturday with a series of exciting matchups to look forward to.

The main event of UFC Fight Night will see No.8-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong square off against Ricky Simon, who is positioned two spots below the Chinese at No.10.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC Fight Night this weekend will be a middleweight showdown between Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Also on the main card, Rodolfo Vieira will take on Cody Brundage in a clash of middleweights.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 29, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, April 29. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AEST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 4:00 AM AWST on Sunday, April 30, followed by the main card at 9:00 AM AEST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to view the UFC Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and 27 AUD for two screens. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming event are as follows:

Main Card

Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters (welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva (women's bantamweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson (bantamweight)

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (women's bantamweight)

