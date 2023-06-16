UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier weigh-ins: Did any fighter failed to make weight for the upcoming event?

The UFC Vegas 75 weigh-ins just concluded in Las Vegas, and the good news is that all fighters have successfully made weight for their respective bouts. Although there were minor deviations, no one exceeded the allowable weight limit by more than a pound.

In a pleasant turn of events, the successful weigh-ins made it three consecutive events without a weight mishap. It's an impressive streak that ensures all scheduled fights will proceed as planned, giving fans a full card of action to look forward to.

However, it is to be noted that two fights were canceled in the last 48 hours leading up to UFC Vegas 75: Miles Johns vs. Raoni Barcelos and Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes.

Although Raoni Barcelos won't be stepping into the octagon, he did show up at the weigh-ins and made weight. This means he'll still receive his paycheck, even though the fight was scrapped due to his opponent's withdrawal.

UFC Vegas 75 main event showdown between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are all set to step into the octagon at UFC Vegas 75 for a high-octane middleweight battle.

Jared Cannonier is coming off an impressive split-decision victory over Sean Strickland in their previous encounter last December. The win was a much-needed boost for Cannonier after suffering a unanimous decision loss to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier in the year.

'The Killa Gorilla' has had a mixed run in his last five fights, with three wins and two losses. He aims to continue his winning momentum and prove that he is a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division.

Marvin Vettori, too, has had a back-and-forth journey in his recent bouts. Alternating wins and losses in his last four fights, Vettori is determined to break the pattern and secure another victory on Saturday night.

After a tough loss to Robert Whittaker in September, 'The Italian Dream' bounced back with a hard-fought win over Roman Dolidze in March. Vettori's sights are set on climbing the rankings and inching closer to a title shot.

