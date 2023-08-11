UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos weigh-in results  - Find out the official weight of main eventers and other fighters here

UFC welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 78. The card will take place on August 12, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Luque stepped onto the scale first, weighing 170.5 pounds. Following suit, dos Anjos successfully made weight at 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title welterweight bout.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 78, Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu are geared up for a featherweight showdown. Both fighters weighed in at 146 pounds, making their bout official.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos weigh-ins

Main Card

Vicente Luque (170.5 lbs) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Cub Swanson (146 lbs) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Khalil Rountree (203.5 lbs) vs. Chris Daukaus (205 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

Polyana Viana (116 lbs) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116 lbs): strawweight bout

AJ Dodson (185.5 lbs) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5 lbs)*: middleweight bout

Josh Fremd (189 lbs)* vs. Jamie Pickett (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Preliminary Card

JP Buys (136 lbs) vs. Marcus McGhee (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Terrance McKinney (156 lbs) vs. Mike Breeden (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Francis Marshall (145.5 lbs) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5 lbs): featherweight bout

Josh Parisian (266 lbs) vs. Martin Buday (266 lbs): heavyweight bout

Jaqueline Amorim (116 lbs) vs. Montserrat Conejo (113 lbs): strawweight bout

Damon Blackshear (136 lbs) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Juliana Miller (126 lbs) vs. Luana Santos (126 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

*Both fighters missed their weights.