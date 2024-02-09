UFC Vegas 86: What songs have Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer walked out to before?

UFC Vegas 86 is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, Feb. 10) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.

Hermansson is returning to the octagon following a second-round TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in December 2022. Prior to this defeat, 'The Joker' secured a unanimous decision victory over Chris Curtis. However, the 35-year-old Swede's recent UFC journey has been characterized by a blend of victories and losses, amassing a 4-4 record in his last eight appearances.

Meanwhile, Pyfer enters the octagon fresh from a second-round submission triumph over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 80 in October. With a four-fight win streak, including two first-round knockouts of Gerald Meerschaert and Alen Amedovski, 'Bodybagz' has been on a tear. He earned his spot in the UFC with a remarkable second-round finish of Osman Diaz on 'Dana White's Contender Series' in July 2022.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86, Dan Ige will face Andre Fili in a featherweight showdown. Ige is focused on making a comeback following a unanimous decision defeat to Bryce Mitchell in September 2023, which ended his two-fight win streak against Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr. Currently facing challenges in the octagon, '50K' has won only two of his last six UFC bouts.

On the other hand, Fili replaced Lerone Murphy, who withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury last month. 'Touchy' is making his comeback to the octagon after a first-round TKO win against Lucas Almeida at UFC 296 in December.

The UFC has assembled a decent array of matchups, including a blend of seasoned fighters like Brad Tavares and Michael Johnson alongside up-and-coming prospects. An essential aspect of an exciting fight card is the walkouts, which greatly enhance the atmosphere before each fight and serve as a key method to engage the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some fighters on the UFC Vegas 86 card.

Which songs did Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer walk out to?

Jack Hermansson, with a UFC record of 10-6, consistently selects music that aligns with his nickname. It's likely that he will stick with his usual choice, 'The Joker' by Damien feat Terje Tylden.

In contrast, Joe Pyfer, boasting an undefeated 3-0 record in the octagon, has opted for diverse tracks in each of his three UFC appearances. In his last fight, he made his entrance to the tune of 'Break the Law' by Mac Miller, and he could select 'No Easy Way Out' by Robert Trapper for his upcoming bout.

Which songs did Dan Ige, Andre Fili, and others walk out to?

Dan Ige, with a 9-6 octagon record, is determined to rebound from his recent defeat and is expected to choose 'VooDoo Child' by Jimi Hendrix as his entrance song.

He has previously also walked out to 'Everybody' by Logic.

Andre Fili, sporting a UFC record of 11-9 and one no contest, aims to maintain the momentum from his previous fight as he enters the octagon for the 22nd time. Anticipated to step into the motivational strains of his favorite song, 'Open the Gate' by Zach Bryan, Fili has previously expressed that this particular track serves as a source of inspiration for him.

Among the other entrance songs selected by fighters is 'Tears' by Alborosie feat Wendy Rene, a track that is associated with veteran middleweight Brad Tavares as he seeks to extend his win streak in his 24th octagon appearance.

Tavares is set to face Gregory Rodrigues, who might opt for 'War Drums' by Jake Hamilton as his walkout song.

'Robocop' has previously also walked out to ‘This Means War’ by Avenged Sevenfold.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 86 lineup:

Ihor Potieria: 'Another Love' by Tom Odell

Michael Johnson: 'Blunt Blowing' by Lil’ Wayne

Max Griffin: 'Knock your your @$$ Out' by Max 'Pain' Griffin feat. Yukmouth and Kuzzofly of The Luniz

Bruna Brasil: 'We Will Rock You' by Queen