UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - What time is the prelims?

UFC Vegas 87 is the promotion's event for the weekend, and it is defined by the number of undefeated fighters on the main card. But what of the prelims? Specifically, what time do the prelims start? For fans who prefer daytime cards, the prelims time is 1:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time).

Additionally, the UFC Vegas 87 prelims will be available to viewers on ESPN+. The preliminary card begins with streaking promotional newcomer Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, taking on Loik Radzhabov, who is searching for his second UFC win. The pair will cross swords at lightweight.

They are followed by another lightweight bout, where L'udovít Klein, who is unbeaten in four UFC fights, locks horns with promotional debutant AJ Cunningham. Afterward, Christian Leroy Duncan faces the struggling Claudio Ribeiro at middleweight.

Fans might remember the latter for being on the receiving end of a head-kick knockout from Roman Kopylov. Meanwhile, at bantamweight, the streaking Aiemann Zahabi squares off with the unbeaten Javid Basharat. This is followed by another bantamweight bout in Vinicius Oliveira vs. Benardo Sopaj.

It is a battle of two promotional debutants, followed by the final preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 87, which consists of two struggling middleweights, Eryk Anders and Jamie Pickett, with the former having lost three of his last four fights and the latter finding himself on a crushing four-fight losing streak.

While the preliminary card does not exactly set fan expectations alight, the main card is an entirely different matter.

How many undefeated fighters are on the UFC Vegas 87 main card?

At the top of the card, an undefeated heavyweight and the latest UFC import from Dagestan, Shamil Gaziev, takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who has struggled to find consistent success since his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, another undefeated fighter is featured: Vitor Petrino.

The Brazilian clashes with Tyson Pedro at light heavyweight. More undefeated action comes from the unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev's bout with Alex Perez. The remaining bout at UFC Vegas 87 that features an undefeated fighter is Umar Nurmagomedov's bantamweight clash with Bekzat Almakhan.

Naturally, the unbeaten fighter is Nurmagomedov.