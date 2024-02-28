UFC Vegas 87: Which songs have Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev walked out to before?

UFC Vegas 87 is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, March 2) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.

Rozenstruik is returning to the octagon after enduring a first-round submission loss to Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte last May. 'Bigi Boy' is currently facing a tough phase, having won just one of his last four fights. The 35-year-old Surinamese fighter secured a 23-second knockout triumph over Chris Daukaus at UFC 282 in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Gaziev enters UFC Vegas 87 fresh off a second-round standing TKO win against Martin Buday during his debut at UFC 296 last December. This event will also serve as the 34-year-old Bahraini's first main event appearance in just his second UFC bout, having never extended beyond the second round in his fights thus far.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 87, Vitor Petrino will square off against Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight bout.

Petrino has clinched three victories within the octagon in the past year, two of which concluded with finishes. His most recent win occurred in November when the 26-year-old Brazilian delivered a devastating second-round knockout against Modestas Bukauskas.

On the other hand, Pedro's most recent fight saw him bounce back from a decision loss to Bukauskas, as he scored a first-round KO against Anton Turkalj at UFC 293 last September. The 32-year-old Australian has maintained a record of three wins and an equal number of losses in his last six fights.

The UFC has put together a decent lineup of fights, featuring both promising prospects such as Umar Nurmagomedov and Muhammad Mokaev, as well as veterans. An integral element of an electrifying fight card is the fighter walkouts, which set the stage before each bout and play a crucial role in captivating the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some fighters on the UFC Vegas 87 card.

Which songs did Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev walk out to?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, boasting a UFC record of 7-5, consistently opts for music that celebrates his South American roots, often favoring songs by his favorite artist, Kadensi. In his previous fight, 'Bigi Boy' entered to the tune of 'Marwina Sten', but there's a chance he might choose 'Patoe Kon Koo,' a track he used in his triumphant performance at UFC 282, for his upcoming walkout.

In contrast, Shamil Gaziev boasts a perfect undefeated record of 12-0 with a 100% finish rate. He debuted with the song 'My Dagestan' by Manarsha Hiraeva, and there's speculation that he might stick to the same tune for his walkout on Saturday night.

Which songs did Vitor Petrino, Tyson Pedro, and others walk out to?

Vitor Petrino, boasting an unblemished 4-0 record in the octagon, remains steadfast in maintaining his streak of ten consecutive victories. It's highly likely that he will once again select 'Os Baroes da Pisadinha' by Galera do Interior as his entrance song, the same track he used in his last appearance.

Tyson Pedro, with a UFC record of 6-4, looks to continue his momentum from his last fight as he steps into the octagon for the 11th time. The Aussie is anticipated to enter to the tune of 'All My Life' by Lil Durk ft. J.Cole.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 87 lineup:

Muhammad Mokaev: 'My People' by Zagir Magomedov

Alex Perez: 'Juicy' by Notorious B.I.G.

Umar Nurmagomedov: 'Lezginka' by Djigitovka

Matt Schnell: 'Fancy' by Reba McEntire

Steve Erceg: 'You Don’t Mess with Jim' by Jim Croce

Christian Leroy Duncan: 'Fly Team' by Yung Montanna and Gripper