The Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green no-contest has left fans in splits. It was seen as one of the more exciting matchups at UFC Vegas 71. However, the lightweight bout ultimately ended in a no-contest owing to an accidental clash of heads.

During the final minutes of the first round, the duo accidentally bumped heads which left Gordon dazed, allowing Green to capitalize and pounce on 'Flash' with some vicious ground and pound, ultimately prompting the referee to stop the fight.

However, the Commission intervened before the official results were read out and ruled the fight a no-contest instead of a TKO win for Green, after reviewing the tape and discerning that a headbutt contributed to the final sequence.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt at #UFCVegas71 Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt at #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/5fPPZJdVwM

Earlier this month at UFC 287, Chris Curtis also suffered an accidental headbutt during his fight against Kelvin Gastelum, which according to him, affected his performance for the remainder of the fight. Gastelum, however, was awarded a unanimous decision win after three rounds.

In light of the UFC Vegas 71 decision, 'The Action Man' took to Twitter to point out the hypocrisy in the situation. Many fans now believe Curtis deserves similar treatment for his fight against the former interim middleweight title challenger.

Check out a few tweets from fight fans rallying in support of Curtis in the wake of the Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon no-contest.

Twitter user @SameerShafaat drew a parallel between Green vs. Gordon and Curtis vs. Gastelum, saying:

"Also, to be clear, everyone piping up about this being a no contest, the only difference between this and the @Actionman513 fight, was that Chris was able to survive the foul. That’s it. His loss should be overturned. Otherwise,dumb commission, dumb sport."

Sameer Shafaat @SameerShafaat Also to be clear, everyone piping up about this being a no contest, the only difference between this and the @Actionman513 fight, was that Chris was able to survive the foul. That’s it. His loss should be over turned. Otherwise dumb commission dumb sport. #UFCVegas71 Also to be clear, everyone piping up about this being a no contest, the only difference between this and the @Actionman513 fight, was that Chris was able to survive the foul. That’s it. His loss should be over turned. Otherwise dumb commission dumb sport. #UFCVegas71

Another user, @RiskyBizMC, stated his relief with the UFC choosing to use replays to review decisions:

"Joe Martinez trying to sneak in the decision before the judges can step in lmao. Glad to see we’re using replay. BUT WHERE TF WAS THAT IN THE @Actionman513 @KelvinGastelum FIGHT!?!?!?!?"

Check out a few other reactions below:

Roxanne Modafferi @Roxyfighter Hey #UFCVegas71 officials, if you call Green vs Gordon a no contest, what about Chris Curtis who got knocked down w a head clash & didn’t get a second to recover? Then judges deemed it a factor in him losing the fight. wtf man, you can’t judge fights differently casebycase #ufc Hey #UFCVegas71 officials, if you call Green vs Gordon a no contest, what about Chris Curtis who got knocked down w a head clash & didn’t get a second to recover? Then judges deemed it a factor in him losing the fight. wtf man, you can’t judge fights differently casebycase #ufc

BillyGoat @Supadupa545 @MMAJunkie Didn't do the same for Chris Curtis, y'all some hating hoes @MMAJunkie Didn't do the same for Chris Curtis, y'all some hating hoes

LatherRinseRepeat_MMA🇵🇷🥋 @MMA_Giancarlo @nickpicksMMA @Roxyfighter Fair. I meant, different scenarios. Chris Curtis kept fighting (and that is prob a testament to his toughness), and the fight continued, went to decision. @nickpicksMMA @Roxyfighter Fair. I meant, different scenarios. Chris Curtis kept fighting (and that is prob a testament to his toughness), and the fight continued, went to decision.

Bobby MF Green @BadMFBobby Im a dumbass that fight was a no contest, but chris curtis got robbed by a headbutt Im a dumbass that fight was a no contest, but chris curtis got robbed by a headbutt😂

A$APWaterboy @ASAPWaterBoy @Actionman513 I think Chris Curtis should of gotten a “no contest”. @Actionman513 I think Chris Curtis should of gotten a “no contest”. 😤😤

nowayjose @whoisjimmyb @Innacry4help I can see how fasho but my man Chris Curtis lost that 2nd round cause of a headbutt a week or 2 ago and continued fighting, guess he could’ve let buddy finish and take that NC instead of the L smh, UFC be weird sometimes @Innacry4help I can see how fasho but my man Chris Curtis lost that 2nd round cause of a headbutt a week or 2 ago and continued fighting, guess he could’ve let buddy finish and take that NC instead of the L smh, UFC be weird sometimes

Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green no-contest: 'King' furious with the official decision

Bobby Green was not convinced by the official decision that ruled his fight against Jared Gordon a no-contest. During the post-event press conference at UFC Vegas 71, 'King' didn't hold back and spoke his mind.

The 36-year-old reasoned why he deserved the win while also demanding that he be paid his full purse for the fight:

"F**k this, f**k this, and f**k this. I was going for an elbow, and we kind of dipped his head, and we clashed, but he was still f*****g moving. He was trying to put me in a f*****g triangle. I fought the triangle s**t off, and he was still moving fine. Then after I busted his a**, then he was f****d up... They want to slide me on my money, that's what I'm mad about... I need my money."

Catch Bobby Green's comments below:

