The Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green no-contest has left fans in splits. It was seen as one of the more exciting matchups at UFC Vegas 71. However, the lightweight bout ultimately ended in a no-contest owing to an accidental clash of heads.
During the final minutes of the first round, the duo accidentally bumped heads which left Gordon dazed, allowing Green to capitalize and pounce on 'Flash' with some vicious ground and pound, ultimately prompting the referee to stop the fight.
However, the Commission intervened before the official results were read out and ruled the fight a no-contest instead of a TKO win for Green, after reviewing the tape and discerning that a headbutt contributed to the final sequence.
Earlier this month at UFC 287, Chris Curtis also suffered an accidental headbutt during his fight against Kelvin Gastelum, which according to him, affected his performance for the remainder of the fight. Gastelum, however, was awarded a unanimous decision win after three rounds.
In light of the UFC Vegas 71 decision, 'The Action Man' took to Twitter to point out the hypocrisy in the situation. Many fans now believe Curtis deserves similar treatment for his fight against the former interim middleweight title challenger.
"Also, to be clear, everyone piping up about this being a no contest, the only difference between this and the @Actionman513 fight, was that Chris was able to survive the foul. That's it. His loss should be overturned. Otherwise,dumb commission, dumb sport."
"Joe Martinez trying to sneak in the decision before the judges can step in lmao. Glad to see we're using replay. BUT WHERE TF WAS THAT IN THE @Actionman513 @KelvinGastelum FIGHT!?!?!?!?"
Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green no-contest: 'King' furious with the official decision
Bobby Green was not convinced by the official decision that ruled his fight against Jared Gordon a no-contest. During the post-event press conference at UFC Vegas 71, 'King' didn't hold back and spoke his mind.
The 36-year-old reasoned why he deserved the win while also demanding that he be paid his full purse for the fight:
"F**k this, f**k this, and f**k this. I was going for an elbow, and we kind of dipped his head, and we clashed, but he was still f*****g moving. He was trying to put me in a f*****g triangle. I fought the triangle s**t off, and he was still moving fine. Then after I busted his a**, then he was f****d up... They want to slide me on my money, that's what I'm mad about... I need my money."
