"UK boxing is in the gutter" - Uncertainly looming over Anthony Joshua's next opponent has worried fans guessing

Anthony Joshua's August 12 rematch with Dillian Whyte is off due to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association's intimation about Whyte returning adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

The uncertainty looming over his next opponent has fans guessing. They took to the internet to air their opinions after online boxing editor Michael Benson posted a tweet about it.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Unclear at this point whether or not Anthony Joshua will still fight and take on a replacement opponent next Saturday after the Dillian Whyte rematch was cancelled due to Whyte's drugs test. Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean was due to be on the undercard, though AJ may now simply… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rickyjb10 @rickyjb10 @MichaelBensonn Uk boxing is in the gutter !

"Uk boxing is in the gutter."

"UK boxing is most definitely not in the gutter. The HW division is though 100%."

"Joshua and replacement fights don’t go to well. Remember Ruiz."

Anthony Joshua, who is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, was scheduled to face Whyte in a return bout almost eight years later at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12. But, the bout has now been canceled after Whyte failed a drug test. The duo first squared off in 2015, when Anthony Joshua defeated Dillian Whyte by a seventh-round TKO.

Dillian Whyte issues a statement after a canceled bout against Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte is convinced that he is the victim of false drug test reports and claims innocence. In his defense, the 35-year-old insisted that the test was voluntary and that he wouldn't take it if he had any knowledge of taking a prohibited substance prior to his testing. He posted an elaborate statement on his Instagram account, a part of which read:

"I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning an am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken."

He further added:

"I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Statement from Dillian Whyte on his drugs test causing the Anthony Joshua rematch to be cancelled: “I am completely innocent.” Statement from Dillian Whyte on his drugs test causing the Anthony Joshua rematch to be cancelled: “I am completely innocent.” pic.twitter.com/CaOE3QSooq