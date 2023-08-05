"UK boxing is in the gutter" - Uncertainly looming over Anthony Joshua's next opponent has worried fans guessing

Anthony Joshua's August 12 rematch with Dillian Whyte is off due to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association's intimation about Whyte returning adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.
The uncertainty looming over his next opponent has fans guessing. They took to the internet to air their opinions after online boxing editor Michael Benson posted a tweet about it.
"Uk boxing is in the gutter."
"UK boxing is most definitely not in the gutter. The HW division is though 100%."
"Joshua and replacement fights don’t go to well. Remember Ruiz."
Anthony Joshua, who is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, was scheduled to face Whyte in a return bout almost eight years later at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12. But, the bout has now been canceled after Whyte failed a drug test. The duo first squared off in 2015, when Anthony Joshua defeated Dillian Whyte by a seventh-round TKO.
Dillian Whyte issues a statement after a canceled bout against Anthony Joshua
Dillian Whyte is convinced that he is the victim of false drug test reports and claims innocence. In his defense, the 35-year-old insisted that the test was voluntary and that he wouldn't take it if he had any knowledge of taking a prohibited substance prior to his testing. He posted an elaborate statement on his Instagram account, a part of which read:
"I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning an am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken."
He further added:
"I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media."
