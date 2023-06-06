"Uncle Chael suplexing Jon Jones to the shadow realm" - Fans pitch wild alternate universe outcomes of popular UFC fights

Across its 30-year existence, the UFC has seen a number of fights and rivalries that will go down in the history books forever. From Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen, fans have been lucky to witness these unprecedented matchups.

While the outcome of such fights is widely known, a recent Instagram post by Fight Visuals has sparked a conversation about how these fights would've turned out in an alternate universe.

Reacting to the post, fans have pitched hilarious wild alternate outcomes of some of the most popular UFC fights. Take a look at some of them below:

"Stipe knocking out Francis."

"Overeem uppercutting Ngannou into the shadow realm."

"Kai Kara-France beats Moreno."

"Rondo beating Amanda."

"Funny but let's keep it real and see uncle Chael suplexing Jon Jones to the shadow realm."

"Tony v Michael."

"Askren flying knees Masvidal lmfao."

"Conor beating porier on third fight."

"Olivera finishes Islam."

"Aldo sleeping Conor!"

"Khamzat vs. Diaz..Diaz getting the upset.."

"Conor knocking Floyd out."

"Lyoto subbing Jones."

Fan reactions

Dana White offers to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury

UFC president Dana White is keen on making a mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones in the octagon.

The two have been at a war of words for a while now and because of it, talks of a potential matchup have been circulating. However, Fury has made it clear that he will fight Jones only inside the squared circle. Despite 'The Gypsy King' making it clear that he won't step into the octagon, Dana White seems to be adamant about making the fight happen in the UFC.

At the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight presser, White said:

"There's this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet right? And Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There's no doubt about it. So when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, if two guys fought, fought in a fight who would win?"

He added:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

Catch Dana White's comments below (7:37):

Poll : 0 votes