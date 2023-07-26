Undefeated flyweight wants a contract signed with soccer club Wigan Athletic 

Muhammad Mokaev is one of countless fighters at the helm of Dagestan's MMA takeover. The 22-year old is believed by many to be a potential future champion in the 125-pound weight class due to his combination of high-level wrestling, submissions, grit and youth.

In a stunning, and likely non-serious move, 'The Punisher' took to Twitter, where he tagged second-division EFL League One soccer club Wigan Athletic, demanding a contract. Along with the tweet is a picture of Mokaev standing alongside friends in a football pitch with a ball at their feet.

Muhammad Mokaev is currently undefeated with a record of 10 wins, no losses and one no-contest which was due to the Dagestani-Englishman landing an accidental kick to his opponent's groin. 'The Punisher' last fought back in March at UFC 286 when he faced Jafel Filho.

Mokaev survived a scary moment in the third round when Filho caught him in a kneebar that bent his leg backwards. Despite the excruciating pain he felt, Muhammad Mokaev refused to tap out, and moments later, defeated his foe with a neck crank.

The win was Mokaev's fifth consecutive victory in the UFC flyweight division. Despite his lengthy win streak, he is yet to break into the top 10 and is currently ranked 11th in the division. Fans will be anticipating his return to the octagon to see if he can meet the expectations many have of him.

Who, besides Muhammad Mokaev, has won via neck crank in the UFC?

The ideal choke for a fighter is a rear-naked choke. However, when the opportunity presents itself, if a fighter's grip is strong enough and their opponent's submission defense is poor, a neck crank may suffice. While Muhammad Mokaev is one of the latest fighters to win via neck crank, who are the others?

in 2018: Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor when they finally met at UFC 229



Watch it back in full with @UFCFightPass The most heated rivalry in UFC history! #OnThisDay in 2018: @TeamKhabib submitted Conor McGregor when they finally met at UFC 229Watch it back in full with @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/rExi7ry70I

Khabib Nurmagomedov famously defeated Conor McGregor via neck crank at UFC 229 in what ended up being the most successful MMA PPV of all time. However, before 'The Eagle' ever did so, another grappling phenom scored a neck crank submission. Only he wasn't a wrestler.

Demian Maia, a legendary Bazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, defeated Rick Story at UFC 153 via neck crank in the first round.