Undeserved; Should've been Leon - Jon Jones winning 2023 ESPY for a '3-minute fight' at UFC 290 does not sit well with MMA fans 

It's official, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the ESPY Fighter of the Year for 2023. Earlier this year 'Bones' made a sensational comeback to the octagon at UFC 285, with a first-round finish over Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight championship.

Although Jones' achievements in 2023 are laudable many fight fans don't believe that the New Yorker deserves the coveted award, with many pointing out that there are fighters more deserving of the honor.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | Jon Anik announces that Jon Jones has won the ESPY for 2023 Fighter of the Year.



Jon Anik announces that Jon Jones has won the ESPY for 2023 Fighter of the Year.

Congrats to the GOAT,

Many distraught fight fans took to Twitter to note their disagreement, spawning some heavily opinionated reactions. Twitter user @weturethra stated that welterweight champion Leon Edwards was more deserving of the award:

"should’ve been leon."

After a last-minute head kick K.O. against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, Edwards clinched a come-from-behind victory win against the former champion at UFC 286 in March, marking two back-to-back wins against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Another user @lamFarhan, commented harshly on Jon Jones winning the ESPY by posting that it was:

"Undeserved."

@Technoid12 expressed his disappointment with Jones winning the award off of just one fight in 2023:

"I know he’s the 🐐 but seriously 1 fight this year and it was enough to win foty?"

@chuone22 stated:

"1 fight?? in 3 years? I'm missing something."

@LucSDrumond opined that former double champion Amanda Nunes was more deserving of the honor:

"Amanda Nunes destroyed every competition, scored 50-43 in her last two title fights, and retired on top. Jon is the Goat, but 2023 was definitely Nunes' Year. It's possible to argue for Edwards, but definitely not Jon."



When Daniel Cormier said Jon Jones should not win ESPY Fighter of the Year award

It's safe to say that Daniel Cormier doesn't agree with Jon Jones winning the ESPY Fighter of the Year award. Earlier, when news of 'Bones' being nominated for the award got out, 'DC' had some controversial opinions to share.

On a segment on his YouTube channel, the former two-division champion opined that 'Bones' is perhaps more deserving of another ESPY award, not the Fighter of the Year:

"Becoming the heavyweight champion after dominating the light heavyweight division for years is a very special accomplishment, absolutely... but does it make you the Fighter of the Year? The Fighter of the Year, to me, would seem to need more than just one performance."

He added:

"I don't think he should win the Fighter of the Year [but] I do think he should walk away with an ESPY for the Comeback Player of the Year... I think if you left and you come back and be the baddest man on the planet... I do believe he should take home the ESPY for the greatest Come back of the Year."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments on Jon Jones below:

