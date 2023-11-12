“Unstoppable punch meets immovable chin” - MMA Twitter erupts as former title challenger targets Alex Pereira post latter’s UFC 295 win

Number five-ranked UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori called out Alex Pereira following the latter’s win at UFC 295.

On Saturday night, Pereira claimed the vacant UFC light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO win against Jiri Prochazka. It didn’t take long for other top-tier fighters to start calling out ‘Poatan,’ including Marvin Vettori, who would have to move up from 185 pounds to 205.

Following the UFC 295 main event, Vettori shared his reaction to Pereira’s win on Twitter:

“Nothing but respect for pereira but I can beat this guy”

Fans filled Marvin Vettori’s comment section, with most people believing he wouldn’t have a chance against Alex Pereira:

“Unstoppable Punch meets Immovable Chin.”

“I’d like to believe this but you are 0-3 vs World Champions so its hard for me to believe you can beat a 2 Division World Champion”

“I'm sorry, but I don't think you have what it takes to defeat him. It's not even remotely possible. Sincerely!”

“Marvin, you couldn’t beat the guy that beat him! Prelims king"

“I mean u do have one of the greatest chins so maybe”

“Marvin, just win fights mate. You always talk a good game then when you get in there it's as if you freeze. You vs Adesanya 2, I was embarrassed for you”

“Calm down MIDDLEWEIGHT. Either go up in weight or chill.”

Twitter comments

Marvin Vettori made his UFC debut in August 2016 with a professional MMA record of 10-1. Since then, Vettori has established a promotional record of 9-5-1, with one loss coming from a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya.

Vettori last fought on June 17, when he lost a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier.

What’s next for UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori?

Marvin Vettori needs to get a win to re-enter the middleweight title picture. Luckily, he still holds the number five ranking, so he should be able to secure a top-tier opponent. The question is, who is the best option?

Vettori has fought and lost against everyone ranked above him except Dricus Du Plessis, who is fighting Sean Strickland for the 185-pound title next. Therefore, ‘The Italian Dream’ might be matched up against a new opponent instead of a rematch.

On November 18, Dana White and company return to the APEX with a middleweight main event between Paul Craig and Brendan Allen. The winner is expected to receive a significant jump in the rankings, so Vettori could be a potential opponent for whoever emerges victorious.

Only time will tell who Marvin Vettori is matched up against for a chance to get back on track.

