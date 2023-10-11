Urijah Faber on ONE Championship’s U.S. debut: “They had the whole arena bumping through the air”

MMA great Urijah Faber is thrilled to see what’s in store for ONE Championship in the U.S. next year after experiencing ONE Fight Night 10 before his eyes in Broomfield, Colorado, this past May.

‘The California Kid’ was in attendance to corner training partner and student ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt for his comeback fight on the promotion’s on-ground debut show, which he won via heel hook against Ahmed Mujtaba in 39 seconds of the opening round.

The 44-year-old UFC veteran, who’s attended multiple events from both sides of the spectrum as a fan and a fighter, described the atmosphere inside the sold-out 1stBank Center as something unlike anything he’s experienced before.

Urijah Faber had this to say to Karyn Bryant in a recent interview:

“I got to go to the ONE Championship event, the first event they did here in the U.S., and yeah, I loved the different vibe that they had here in the U.S. It was a whole different crowd, they even had some jiu-jitsu matches, and those were like some of the most exciting matches. They had the whole arena bumping through the air.”

Watch the interview here:

Unlike other American-based promotions, the stacked bill, headlined by a trilogy showdown between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moras for flyweight MMA supremacy, featured a couple of Muay Thai and submission grappling fights, which made the bill a far more unique per the martial arts icon.

With ONE Championship already confirming four massive shows for the U.S. next year, Urijah Faber hopes to gain another chance to relive his experience at ONE Fight Night 10 this year.

Of course, that experience will only be more eventful if ‘Super’ Sage is locked in for one of those cards that will broadcast live in American primetime on Amazon Prime Video.