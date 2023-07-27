USADA sample count for UFC 291 main eventers Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje: How many times have the fighters been tested?

This weekend sees the UFC head to Salt Lake City for UFC 291. In the headlining bout, lightweight action heroes Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will square off for the ‘BMF’ title.

The fight is a rematch of their 2018 classic, which saw ‘The Diamond’ take out ‘The Highlight’ with a flurry of strikes in the fourth round. The bout was generally considered one of the best to take place that year.

Of course, plenty can still go wrong before UFC 291, and major headliners have fallen apart on a few days’ notice before.

One hurdle that appears to have been crossed, though, is the pre-fight drug testing that both Poirier and Gaethje have gone through with USADA.

It was recently revealed that both ‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ have passed an insane number of drug tests since USADA began working alongside the UFC. Reportedly, Poirier has passed 101 tests, while Gaethje has passed 89.

Dustin Poirier: Total 101 (listed as 74, believe this is test sessions)

2023: 2

2022: 10

2021: 23

2020: 17

2019: 19

2018: 9

2017: 10

2016: 7

Given that neither of UFC 291’s headliners have ever been linked to performance enhancing drugs, this high number of successfully passed tests is hardly a surprise.

With pre-fight testing out of the way, with any hope, Poirier and Gaethje’s ‘BMF’ title fight will almost certainly go ahead without a hitch.

UFC 291 bonuses: Who is likely to claim an extra $50k this weekend?

The UFC traditionally gives out a number of post-fight bonuses, usually worth $50k, at their events. These bonuses are usually given for Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night.

UFC 291, though, features a number of fighters who are well-known for claiming bonus awards, meaning that handing them out this weekend may prove to be difficult.

It was recently revealed that the ten fighters competing on the main card this weekend have claimed a cumulative total of 70 post-fight bonuses.

Dustin Poirier: 13

Justin Gaethje: 11



Jan Blachowicz: 6

Alex Pereira: 3



Stephen Thompson: 8

Michel Pereira: 3 (would have been 4, but he missed weight)



Tony Ferguson: 11

Bobby Green: 6



Three of the fighters featuring on the main card – Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson – are among the top 11 for the most post-fight bonuses in UFC history.