"Use Grok" - Fans react after Sean Strickland calls out people being polite to ChatGPT

Sean Strickland recently came up with a unique guideline regarding the usage of artificial intelligence (AI). The former UFC middleweight champion derided those who maintain politeness while conversing with AIs like ChatGPT.

Strickland is back to voicing his opinions on social issues after his failed bid at claiming middleweight gold at UFC 312. 'Tarzan' produced a lackluster performance against Dricus du Plessis, drawing criticism from the fanbase and even his coach, Eric Nicksick.

Strickland recently took to X and labeled anyone who is polite to AIs like ChatGPT as a "simp." The polarizing 185-pounder wrote:

"Are you a simp if you're polite to chat GPT? The answer is YES.. f**k you robot tell me what I want to know! Don't simp to AI...... LMAO..."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Fans then took to the comments section to share their reactions. One fan wrote:

"use Grok"

Other comments read:

"Actually, I agree w [with] him on this."

"Elon [Musk] says you better not be mean... Robots have a really good memory. They won't forget."

"This is how you turn the AI against you lol"

Check out more comments below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland's X post. [Screenshots Courtesy: @stricklandmma on X]

Gilbert Burns feels the MMA community is being too harsh on Sean Strickland after UFC 312

Sean Strickland felt the ire of the MMA community in the aftermath of his second loss to Dricus du Plessis earlier this month. Many slammed the former champion for his performance, wherein he seemingly failed to get out of first gear as du Plessis banked round after round with his volume.

Moreover, Strickland's pre-fight claims of going all-out against 'Stillknocks', followed by a flat performance, was criticized by fans, fighters and his coach as well. However, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns defended the 33-year-old on the Show Me The Money podcast. 'Durinho' accused fans of having "short memories," saying:

"I think that’s very disrespectful. People have very short memories... But it wasn’t long ago the guy was the champion, fighting everybody. He beat so many good guys, and people are now talking, ‘Oh, he talks a lot, he’s crazy,’ but I like it. And the guy backs it up, or he tries at least."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments about Sean Strickland below (24:21):

