“Use it against Paddy” – Fans express comic reactions to Tony Ferguson getting ankle picked by dog

Tony Ferguson got tricked by his German shepherd while training outdoors and MMA fans are having fun with it on social media.

Recently, Ferguson went for a trail run with his dogs. He posted a clip of the run on his Instagram, which shows one of his dogs interrupting him, causing ‘El Cucuy’ to fall over:

“What An A**hole!!!” Earmuffs!!! Jkjkjk. I Run So Much My Pup Cuts Me Off To Slow Me Down. *Mack* 🤦‍♂️ Around The Four To Five Mile, this Dude Starts Playing Mind Games Good Boy Imanari A.K.A. Matrix”

The video was reposted by @blackbeltmma on Instagram. Fans reacted to the hilarious video and poked fun at Ferguson:

@michalikalexandre commented:

“He for sure going to learn that doggo move and use it against Paddy”

“Tony is the type of guy to get ankle-picked by his dog”

“And got him with the ole sand in the eye”

“Should have thrown some sand in the dog's eyes.”

“So close to the fight…”

Paddy Pimblett resonates with Tony Ferguson fans’ feelings in a recent interview

Tony Ferguson is one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all time. He became the first man to amass a double-digit winning streak in the lightweight division and went on an epic 12-fight unbeaten run and captured an interim lightweight title in the process.

The loss to Justin Gaethje changed the course of ‘El Cucuy’s’ career. He has lost six fights in a row and calls for his retirement are getting stronger, given his recent performances in the octagon.

Ferguson is a fan-favorite fighter. His supporters are concerned for him as he goes up against a much younger Paddy Pimblett in his next fight. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Pimblett expressed similar thoughts on the 39-year-old fighter:

“I really respect Tony Ferguson, lad. He’s one of the top five lightweights of all time. Even I want Tony Ferguson to get a win and retire. Just can’t let him do that at my expense, lad.”

Watch the full interview below (7:08 for Pimblett's comments on Ferguson):