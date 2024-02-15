"Very holy of him to avoid marriage" - Fans react as Conor McGregor names Proper No. 12 and UFC gloves above family in list of top-10 essentials

Conor McGregor recently took part in a GQ Sports video on YouTube, where he outlined 10 items he cannot live without. A large chunk of the Irishman's list consisted of items related to his business ventures, which he appears to have advertised in the video, given GQ Sports' visibility.

Fans accused him of doing so and more, like listing items such as Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey, his UFC gloves, Topical Cryo Spray and St. Michael Pendant ahead of his family, which many imagined would have been first. Naturally, fans flocked to the comment section of the YouTube video, where they offered their thoughts.

One fan jokingly expressed their shock that McGregor did not include X/Twitter on the list, given how often he uses the app to either prop himself up or attack other fighters.

"I'm surprised Twitter was not on the list."

Another fan, meanwhile, mocked the Irishman for never defending any of the UFC titles he previously held.

"He certainly can live without defending a belt."

Another commenter called him out for still not marrying his fiancée, Dee Devlin despite the pair getting engaged four years ago in 2020.

"Very holy of him to avoid marriage."

Some comments pointed out how McGregor's list was largely him advertising his own brands.

"Over half the list is literally McGregor advertising his stuffs lol."

These days, McGregor styles himself as more of a family man with a religious bend, whereas he previously made jokes regarding his Christian faith. This was best seen at the UFC 196 pre-fight press conference when he described himself in divine terms in reference to Jesus Christ, a central figure of Christianity.

What did Dana White say about Conor McGregor's octagon return?

While fans are eagerly anticipating Conor McGregor's return, there is still no official date for his bout with Michael Chandler.

Recently, UFC CEO Dana White disclosed during an interview with Kevin Iole that the Irishman's return has been hampered by continued injury woes and McGregor's wealth eliminating money as a motivator.

Whether White's words are true or merely a glimpse of negotiations taking place in the public eye remains to be seen. Given that McGregor has been hard-sparring for months now while demanding that he be given a fight, the latter is more likely.