Veteran Liam Harrison reflects on the true nature of the fight game: "Highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows"

English striker Liam Harrison has been on both sides of victory and defeat throughout his decorated combat sports career. 'Hitman' recently took a trip down memory lane and shared perhaps the greatest example of how fighting can take you on a wild roller coaster ride of emotions.

Speaking to ONE, Harrison recalled his greatest triumph in the world's largest organization by far. The Bad Company affiliate spoke about his heroic comeback against Muangthai PK Saenchai back in 2022 when he stormed back from two knockdowns to finish 'Elbow Zombie' in spectacular fashion.

"This sport is the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. I say this all the time. The fight [before the injury vs Nong-O] I fought Muangthai. I knocked him out in the first round, it got voted Fight of the Year, five knockdowns in the space of 90 seconds. I got a $100,000 bonus for that fight."

That awe-inspiring win earned him a world title shot against former champion Nong-O Hama, which, as we now know, didn't turn out the way Harrison expected it to be. He added:

"Then the next fight I leave on a stretcher and get put in the back of an ambulance. So what can you do?"

Fighters, of course, are measured by their wins. However, the great ones are immortalized through their ability to weather adversity.

Liam Harrison will get an opportunity to resurrect his career against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7.

The full event will air live on US Primetime from Bangkok's Impact Arena, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Liam Harrison admits he almost hung up the gloves

After suffering brutal knee injuries against Nong-O, many questioned if Liam Harrison could get back to his old form. Some questioned if he was ever going to fight again at all.

Turns out, even 'Hitman' himself had doubts. He admitted in an interview on talkSPORT MMA:

"I'm training now and I've got the intensity back. It took a while and there were a few times when I definitely contemplated about retiring."

