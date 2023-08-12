Video: Heavyweight fighter snaps leg in freak injury at ACA 161, opponent celebrates with backflip

There are horrific MMA injuries, and then there is the injury that Grigoriy Ponomarev recently suffered at ACA 161 in Moscow, Russia.

Ponomarev went up against Mukhamad Vakhaev in a heavyweight contest in the card's co-main event. The tournament quarterfinal fight saw Vakhaev demolish his opponent via TKO in under 40 seconds after the opening bell, with Ponomarev suffering a gut-wrenching freak injury that saw his leg being brutally snapped.

MMA-based Twitter account @Grabaka_Hitman recently shared a video of the fight on their handle. The video was aptly captioned:

"I'm warning you now. This is a horrible, potentially career-ending injury. Grigoriy Ponomarev destroys his leg/knee/everything at ACA 161. Wait for the replay."

The video shows the fight starting with Mukhamad Vakhaev pinned against the cage but manages to escape after Ponomarev shoots a clumsy takedown. Soon after, Grigoriy Ponomarev attempts another takedown but is powerfully pushed aside by his opponent.

Ponomarev stumbled sideways at an awkward angle when his ill-fated takedown attempt was stuffed. The nature of his fall was such that it twisted and bent his left leg under the weight of his body, causing it to snap and break. As soon as the referee jumped in to stop the fight, Vakhaev did a backflip to celebrate his victory.

Fans react to heavyweight fighter's horrible freak injury at ACA 161 in Russia

As mentioned, Grigoriy Ponomarev suffered a horrid injury against Mukhamad Vakhaev at the ACA 161 event in Moscow, Russia. While it's no secret that MMA is a brutal sport, and such horrifying incidents are frequent, fans are concerned about the injury potentially ending the heavyweight fighter's career.

Soon after @Grabaka_Hitman posted the Ponomarev vs. Vakhaev fight footage from ACA 161 on Twitter, fans flocked to the comments section to express their worry and make their thoughts known.

One fan claimed this injury was worse than the one Anderson Silva suffered against Chris Weidman at UFC 168.

"This is worse than the Silva one, however, I cringed more at the Silva one. Idk why."

Another fan asked:

"Am I the only one who thinks the other guy was aware of the ref and the injury but purposely kept hitting him?"

One user stated:

"That’s brutal, I can’t imagine the pain he’s in!"

Another fan lambasted Vakhaev for his unprofessional behavior at ACA 161.

"2 hits while the ref was on him, that's poor."

One user opined:

"Bro no need for the backflip when your opponent is writhing in agony with a broken leg."