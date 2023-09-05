VIDEO: Israel Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa, and others join special smoke ceremony to kick-off UFC 293 fight week

Israel Adesanya and his fellow Oceanic fighters have touched down in Sydney, Australia, for UFC 293. 'The Last Stylebender' will defend his middleweight title against his latest challenger, Sean Strickland, a foul-mouthed trash-talker, who fans are certain will make the pre-fight press conference a spectacle.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov. UFC 293 marks the promotion's return to Australia after UFC 284 in February and its first visit to Sydney since November 2017. For this, the event's Oceanic fighters were welcomed in a special smoke ceremony.

Israel Adesanya stood alongside his fellow fighters in what appeared to be a park, with an older man playing a didjeridu as smoke billowed out of a burning bucket. Unfortunately, the event's headline bout isn't what fans had initially anticipated, as 'The Last Stylebender' was initially scheduled to face another opponent.

Dricus du Plessis was primed to lock horns with the Nigerian-New Zealander in a grudge match. However, an injury recently sustained by the South African forced him to push back the expected date of his middleweight clash with Adesanya, turning down what would have been a quick turnaround for him.

In his place stepped in Sean Strickland, who has his own history with Israel Adesanya. However, if 'Tarzan' withdraws from the bout, the UFC has secured the services of Jared Cannonier as a backup fighter, which drew mixed reactions from fans, who are anything but eager to watch him fight.

When was the last time Israel Adesanya fought in Sydney, Australia?

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has not fought in Australia since his UFC 243 triumph over Robert Whittaker, which won him his first undisputed title. However, what may surprise fans is that 'The Last Stylebender' has never fought in Sydney.

Every bout he has ever had in Australia was either in Melbourne or Perth. So that he is finally scheduled to fight in the country's most populous city marks it as a special occasion, and he will look to extend his unbeaten run on Australian soil, as Adesanya has never lost when fighting there.