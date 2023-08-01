Video: Kelvin Gastelum shares footage of brutal open fracture injury that caused Shavkat Rakhmonov fight cancellation

Kelvin Gastelum just gave an injury update after he announced that he is out of his next UFC fight.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger (18-8-0, 1 NC) was matched up in a highly anticipated bout against undefeated welterweight Shavkat Rakhmamov (17-0) in his return at 170 lbs. The bout was scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on September 16.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum

Unfortunately I received an injury and my fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov off/delayed

Full video on my YouTube channel. Breaking newsUnfortunately I received an injury and my fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov off/delayedFull video on my YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/NXxvHjU54U

Gastelum went on Twitter and posted footage of the incident that caused the injury. Furthermore, he showed the impact that it left on his nose.

The video posted by the Ultimate Fighter Season 17 winner, displays a long combo from his sparring partner that caused a nasty cut on his nose. Gastelum ducked the initial kick but a slick spinning elbow followed it which he could not see, resulting in the injury.

Gastelum apologized to his opponent for withdrawing from the fight.

"Unfortunate news, my fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov is off. I received an elbow that resulted in an open fracture and a few bones that came out fractured... I apologize to everybody. My apologies to Shavkat Rakhmonov and his team... I feel very horrible about this unfortunate incident."

Gastelum last competed in the middleweight division against Chris Curtis at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 on April 8. After breaking his losing skid at 185 lbs, Gastelum announced his return at 170 lbs.

Shavkat Rakhmonov proposes a new date and venue for Kelvin Gastelum

The Uzbekistan-born fighter reacted to Gastelum's tweet and proposed a new fight date and location for the California-born fighter.

'Nomad' pointed out that he accepted the bout against Gastelum on enemy territory. And proposed that the former middleweight fighter return the favor and accepts a fight against him on the upcoming Abu Dhabi card at UFC 294.

Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov @Rakhmonov1994 Pinata, I agreed to fight you on your territory on Mexican Independence Day in arena full of your supporters and it’s not my problem you can’t do it now. It’s your turn to accept to fight me on my territory in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294! Or did you realize it was bad idea just now? twitter.com/kelvingastelum…

Will Gastelum accept Rakhmonov's challenge? What do you make of Kelvin Gastelum's injury? Should the UFC book this fight again?