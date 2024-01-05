"Voice of an angel" - Fans cheer on after Erin Blanchfield's successful outing as a commentator at FURY grappling

Erin Blanchfield has seemingly found her niche outside of the octagon.

Not long after being announced as one-half of a flyweight title eliminator, Blanchfield made her first appearance on a major broadcast as a commentator. The no. 2 ranked flyweight made her contributions as an analyst and quickly gained fan approval.

Blanchfield posted her experience on social media as fans complimented her performance in the comments.

As many praised the fighter for her expertise, one fan told Blanchfield she had the 'voice of an angel.'

Fan complimenting Erin Blanchfield's analyst work [via @blanchfield_mma on Instagram]

Before becoming a ranked flyweight, Blanchfield attended college intending to become a broadcaster. 'Cold Blooded' attended Montclair State University with a major in Digital Media, concentrating on sports media. She would drop out in 2021 to focus on her UFC career.

As a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and former competitive grappler, Blanchfield held obvious credentials as an expert. Before beginning MMA, Blanchfield competed at and won the Eddie Bravo Invitational.

In an interview with the NY Post, Blanchfield discussed putting her education 'on hold' in an agreement with her parents after becoming a UFC fighter. Despite not completing her degree, Blanchfield seems to be already living out her dream as a professional fighter while working as a broadcaster.

On the cusp of a world title fight, the decision appeared to be the right one for her. Fans agreed, commenting:

"I thought you were excellent and look forward to hearing you soon!"

"Go Erin!"

"Putting that MSU education to use"

"👏👏👏👏"

"The future of MMA 🙌"

View more fan reactions to Erin Blanchfield's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Erin Blanchfield commentating Fury Pro Grappling [via @blanchfield_mma on Instagram]

Who did Erin Blanchfield commentate at Fury Pro Grappling?

In their final event of 2023, Fury Pro Grappling put on a big event to close the year.

With notable MMA journalist John Morgan reporting and UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield at the booth, many combat sports fans tuned in to the event. The card was broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, headlined by former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and submission grappler Kevin Dantzler.

The rest of the card also contained other UFC fighters including Pat Sabatini, Niko Price, Alexandr Romanov, Eryk Anders, and Charlie Campbell. Former UFC fighters Chris Daukaus and Kyle Daukaus also competed at the event.

In the main event, Dantzler would controversially defeat Sterling by points. Many fans who viewed the competition believed Sterling was the rightful winner as the 'Funk Master' expressed his frustration to Morgan following the match.