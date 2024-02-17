"Volk will get hurt early" - Conor McGregor shares prediction for top UFC 298 fights

Conor McGregor has just taken to X/Twitter to announce his predictions for the most visible fights on the UFC 298 card set for later tonight. The Irishman first offered his prediction for his fellow countryman, Ian Garry, who is scheduled to face Geoff Neal in a welterweight clash.

According to McGregor, he expects nothing short of domination for Garry, who he has predicted to stop the American as early as round one. Meanwhile, he offered a less lopsided prediction for the main event, which features Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight strap against the unbeaten Ilia Topuria:

"Awesome night of @ufc fights tonight! Garry is going to run thru Geoff in the first round. Volk will get hurt early but come back and KO illia. Over in 2 rounds. Costa and Whittaker will have a good 3 round exchange as will Merab and Henry. Have a good evening everyone and remember, Proper Whiskey, Forged Irish Stout, and McGregor rule the roost, baby!"

Expand Tweet

The Irishman believes that Topuria's power will cause Volkanovski problems early on, potentially rocking or dropping the champion. Ultimately, however, McGregor foresees a second-round stoppage in Volkanovski's favor. Curiously, he did not offer a definitive prediction for the other notable fights on the main card.

He merely predicted that Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa will be a three-round war, which he also expects to be the case for Henry Cejudo's clash with Merab Dvalishvili. Whether his predictions come to pass will intrigue fans who either agree or disagree with McGregor's picks for UFC 298.

Is Conor McGregor going to fight in 2024?

It is not yet known exactly what is keeping Conor McGregor from having an official fight date for his announced bout with Michael Chandler. UFC CEO Dana White previously promised that the Irishman would fight this year. However, he recently outlined McGregor's injuries and wealth as obstacles.

Expand Tweet

He opined that McGregor may be facing injury-related complications with his leg despite the ample training footage showing the Irishman in seemingly perfect health. He also claimed that McGregor is too wealthy to persuade him to return to fighting, despite the fact that McGregor has been calling for a fight for months now.