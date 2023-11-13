“Wales is madness” - Michael Bisping reacts to AI generating unflattering images of UK women, fans chime in

Michael Bisping recently reacted to a video that showed how AI perceived how UK women look like.

The UFC Hall of Famer took to his X account, where he posted a video featuring AI-generated photos after it was asked what women from every country look like. He mentioned that it wasn't a nice representation of women living in the UK as there was a noticeable difference in how they looked compared to other countries.

He wrote:

"AI doing the uk dirty here"

Fans chimed in and shared their hilarious reactions to some of the AI-generated photos featured in the video. Some fans agreed with Michael Bisping regarding the harsh representation of UK women and mentioned that AI has a sense of humor, writing:

"Wales is madness" [@SalasKennin - X]

"A.I. knows who has the best sense of humor and can take it" [@didymusanto - X]

""Wales" proceeds to show a WHALE" [@wizrd_ai - X]

"I couldn't find a single mistake in these." [@Clutchboy89 - X]

"Why the England girl look like me?" [@BryTheMMAguy - X]

"England is James Corden and no one is telling me otherwise" [@JohnnyHarris91 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Bisping will post a part two to see if there are any similarities to other countries.

Michael Bisping reacts to Tom Aspinall becoming interim heavyweight champion at UFC 295

Michael Bisping was proud of his fellow countryman Tom Aspinall after he defeated Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout to win the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 295.

The UFC Hall of Famer was correct with his prediction as Aspinall ended the fight in spectacular fashion to cap off a star-making performance. He took to his X account, where he complimented the new interim heavyweight champion on his massive win and mentioned that it was the first of many more accomplishments in his UFC career, writing:

"More to come! What a time for British mma. Tom does it in 69 seconds, Leon up next and as I say, others in the pipeline!"

