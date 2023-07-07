“Walmart Oliveira” - Dan Hooker's UFC 290 weigh-in triggers savage online backlash amidst dramatic transformation

Dan Hooker's new look hasn't exactly been so well received from UFC fans and the lightweight is being trolled online as a result.

Hooker successfully made weight for his bout with Jalin Turner tomorrow night at UFC 290. But, that didn't stop fans from taking notice of his new blonde hair appearance and it triggered quite a reaction on Twitter.

Fans wrote:

"Walmart Oliviera" [@moodsofdurinho - Twitter]

"Brazilian Hangman" [@9_jaker - Twitter]

"@iangarryMMA this you?" [@GongshowJo - Twitter]

"He trying to be @CharlesDoBronxs...Difference is that Charles got better at fighting not just bleach his [email protected] get your son bro" [@T_cares222 - Twitter]

Fans continued to troll 'Hangman' with messages claiming that he is trying to copy former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. They also commented on his appearance on the scale after his weight cut.

"They got a body double or something, who tf is this" [@McGoatedSauce - Twitter]

"Wtf is going on with his face? We sure that’s him?" [@848ty - Twitter]

"looking good dan. like an anorexic dolph lundgren" [@TarSpecs - Twitter]

"He has cartoonishly long arm, I'm surprised his reach isn't longer." [@deadeditors_ - Twitter]

"Me when mom didn’t let me buy GTA 4" [@StephenMMASmif - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether Hooker's new appearance will bring good luck, as he looks to extend his winning streak against Turner.

Jalin Turner misses weight for lightweight bout with Dan Hooker

During today's official weigh-in for UFC 290, Jalin Turner missed weight for his lightweight bout with Dan Hooker.

'Hangman' successfully weighed in at 155.5lbs, while Turner came in heavy and weighed in at 158lbs, which is two pounds above the allowed limit for non-title lightweight bouts. Despite missing weight, the bout is still scheduled for the event, but it will be contested as a catchweight bout.

In addition, 'The Tarantula' will be required to part with 20% of his fight purse, which will go to his opponent. It will be interesting to see whether the weight discrepancy will be a major factor in what transpires during the fight.

