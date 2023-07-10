Was escaped murder suspect Eric Abril an MMA fighter? Here's everything you need to know

Cops are on a manhunt to nab a murder suspect who fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb in California. The man named, Eric Abril, who is on the run is a former amateur MMA fighter. Not much is known about his days in MMA except for a bout in which he lost.

His amateur MMA record stands at 0-1. The only bout he competed was on August 11, 2017 against Devon Brock, which resulted in a loss. Abril remains unranked as a fighter due to his inactivity, according to his Tapology profile. An MMA fighter is supposed to fight at least once every two years to be ranked. He was based in San Jose, California.

Why was Eric Abril in custody?

Eric Abril was arrested in April 2023 for murder, abduction, and attempted murder of a cop in connection with the Roseville Park shooting. Abril was involved with the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages. He killed one in a park in Roseville, a city 16 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to police.

Abril was taken to Stutter Roseville Medical Center in an Ambulance on Thursday. A video is doing rounds in which he is presumably seen escaping from the hospital.

A CBS Sacramento reporter, Tori Apodaca, posted a still on Twitter that showed the former amateur MMA competitor and now murder-accused walking out of the hospital.

"A Rocklin resident shared this video with us—what appears to be murder suspect Eric Abril walking across their lawn at around 3:40 a.m. It fits the description officials said he was last seen wearing when he escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early this morning."

Eric Abril fatally shot a 72-year-old James MacEgan, while another person and MagEgan's wife also sustained bullet injuries at his hands but survived. An official was also wounded in the incident.

