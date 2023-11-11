“Was good to meet you today” - Jonathan Haggerty teases potential super fight with featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai

Newly-crowned ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty is keeping us guessing on which path he wants to embark next. At ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, 'The General' knocked out his division's MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to win the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

After winning the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne, Jonathan Haggerty made it known immediately that he wants Andrade's MMA belt next, Though this match-up is enticing, another one reared itself recently: Haggerty vs. Tawanchai.

In a recent post by 'The General', he was seen face-to-face with Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion. The two were at the ONE Ignite event in Bangkok, a business event hosted by ONE Championship. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was one of the speakers.

Tawanchai is scheduled to defend his belt against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights on December 22. Though this is a massive super fight in and of itself, a champion vs. champion bout with Haggerty may pull in just as many eyes.

Jonathan Haggerty is not new to defeating Thai icons in their own sport. Back in April this year at ONE Fight Night 9, the British striker shocked the entire combat sports world when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Nong-O was on a 10-fight winning streak, never lost in ONE Championship, and was on a 5-fight KO streak before the fight. With no one being able to put so much as an asterisk on Nong-O's record on the promotion, Jonathan Haggerty's massive KO win over him is quite legendary.

Facing an equally talented and technical fighter like Tawanchai will be a great matchup for 'The General'. The only thing that may make a difference is the weight difference of 10 pounds between the two.