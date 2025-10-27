  • home icon
  [Watch] Alex Pereira and team celebrate 'Poatan's' UFC 320 win and Glover Teixeira's birthday

[Watch] Alex Pereira and team celebrate 'Poatan's' UFC 320 win and Glover Teixeira's birthday

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 27, 2025 06:22 GMT
Alex Pereira (right) celebrates with Glover Teixeira (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Alex Pereira (right) celebrates with Glover Teixeira (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alex Pereira and his team recently held a passionate celebration for his title win at UFC 320, as well as the birthday of his mentor and close friend Glover Teixeira.

Earlier this month, Teixeira helped Pereira capture his light heavyweight title back from Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. 'Poatan' immediately displayed his striking prowess and secured an opening-round knockout win, becoming a two-time 205-pound champion.

Teixeira MMA & Fitness recently took to Instagram and shared pictures of their celebration for Pereira's achievement at The Kimberley Hotel in New York. They also honored Teixeira, who will turn 46 on Oct. 28:

''A day of celebration filled with love, friendship & gratitude for #TeamTeixeira. Congrats to the Champion @alexpoatanpereira on his win & regaining his belt and a happy early birthday to the best coach ever @gloverteixeira.''
Check out the post below:

Teixeira, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, retired with a professional record of 33 victories and nine losses. During his stint in the UFC, he defeated Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson, Thiago Santos, and many more. Notably, Teixeira became the promotion's oldest first-time champion at the age of 42, defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in 2021.

Following a successful MMA career, Teixeira mentored Pereira, who quickly rose to stardom by winning titles in two weight classes. Last year, Pereira received the MMA Fighter of the Year award for his successful title defenses against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira aims to venture into the world of boxing

Alex Pereira has doubled down on his wish to compete in boxing in the near future. In a recent appearance on Connect Cast, the Brazilian voiced his desire to leave a mark inside the squared circle after he is done with MMA:

''I am definitely going to box. Look, I made it clear that I want to fight boxing. Same thing, right? When I got into kickboxing, they didn't believe me. MMA, same thing. Boxing, they'll say the same thing. But I'm used to it, I don't care. I just want to go out there and fight. It's not about aiming for more money. I like a challenge. I want to be the best." [H/t: The Ring]

In the meantime, Pereira, who is now a two-time light heavyweight champion, hopes to fight for a third title by moving up to heavyweight. 'Poatan' is interested in facing Jon Jones in a superfight at the UFC White House next year.

