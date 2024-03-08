WATCH: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Cristina Morales show no problems making atomweight limit ahead of world title clash

The combat sports world’s attention will be fixed on the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8, with ONE Fight Night 20.

The all-women card will consist of nine ultra-competitive matchups as ONE Championship hopes to celebrate International Women’s Day with a big bang.

Among the event’s must-watch contests is the co-main event between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Cristina Morales, where the former’s ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line.

Lovingly regarded among fans as the “mom-champ,” Rodrigues made fans recognize her burgeoning star power when she dethroned then-world champ Stamp Fairtex in a unanimous decision performance for the ages in her debut bout in August 2020.

As for her opponent Morales, the Spanish veteran is coming off her dominant showing when she overwhelmed Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak to a first-round TKO victory this past November.

The excitement was certainly palpable during the weigh-ins when Rodrigues and Morales easily cleared the weight limit of 115 pounds, with the former coming in at exactly 115 pounds and the challenger at 113.75 pounds.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reflects on crushing 2023 defeat

Fighters always aspire to be the very best they can be, but there are times when the fight game will humble you.

Last September, Rodrigues hoped to become a two-division ONE world champion when she challenged rising star Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai world title, but it did not go her way.

Despite the turnout, it was a loss that the Brazilian star now looks upon kindly, and she is now all systems go for ONE Fight Night 20.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.