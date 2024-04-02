WATCH: Armenian firebrand Marat Grigorian sends Dutch great Andy Souwer into retirement with calculated beatdown

Marat Grigorian is one of the most powerful strikers in all of kickboxing.

If you need an example, one only needs to look at the Armenian powerhouse's incredible second-round knockout against Andy Souwer. In just his second appearance with the promotion, Grigorian dispatched the former K-1 kickboxing champion with a perfectly timed jab.

Grigorian faces longtime rival Superbon for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title on April 5

Grigorian will look to put that signature power on display this Friday, April 5, when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with longtime rival and former ONE world champion Superbon, Superbon Training Camp, at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The winner of their highly anticipated headliner will emerge as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, setting the stage for a unification clash with the division's undisputed king, Chingiz Allazov.

Marat Grigorian ready to even the series with one of his fiercest rivals at ONE Friday Fights 58

Grigorian's clash with Superbon will be a rematch following their epic encounter at the promotion's 10th-anniversary event ONE X, in March 2022. On that night, the Thai superstar came out on top, delivering a brilliant performance over the course of their five-round affair.

Ready to even the series under the ONE banner, Marat Grigorian is physically prepared to go another 15 minutes with Superbon. Now it's just a matter of readying himself mentally.

"My body is ready, but [the only thing left] is to prepare for the mind, you know, in your head," Grigorian said in an interview with Sportsmanor. "On this level, it's very important to get ready in your mind and your body. My body is very strong but I just need to be focused [in] my mindset, because mindset is more important on this level."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

