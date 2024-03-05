WATCH: Atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd displays impeccable timing with this sweeping leg kick of Lara Fernandez 

Before atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd returns to defend her crown on Friday, rewatch some of her best work against Lara Fernandez at ONE 159.

The 38-year-old superstar proved she could beat hungry up-and-comers in five full rounds when she defeated the Spaniard for the organization’s ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

This week, ONE commemorated her performance on Instagram by highlighting one of ‘JT’s’ best weapons - her speed.

Check out Todd’s impeccable timing with this sweeping leg kick over Lara Fernandez below:

Todd’s speed and endurance will be put to the test once again by another ambitious and fast-rising challenger this week.

At ONE Fight Night 20, in an all-female-led fight card, the Boxing Works representative will attempt to unify her kickboxing belt against interim champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The last time ‘JT’ fought in a kickboxing world title bout was in February 2020, when she dethroned former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex for the gold.

Since that time, Todd remained active, achieving double champ status as a former interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion in July 2022, until losing the world title to Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a unification bout the year after.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Janet Todd Looks To Retire On Top As Undisputed Queen of Kickboxing

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and former interim Muay Thai queen ‘JT’ Janet Todd knows the time and place of her retirement fight.

It’s providential that Todd will get to say her farewell on International Women’s Day this Friday, March 8. The 38-year-old veteran has had an amazing career in martial arts. She has a lifetime record of 39 wins in kickboxing and is a multiple-time IFMA Pan American champion.

In an industry dominated by men, the American trailblazer worked very hard to become one of the most successful female strikers of her generation. She hopes to continue inspiring the growth of women’s martial arts with her warrior spirit in her next performance at ONE Fight Night 20.