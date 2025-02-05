WATCH: Bantamweight kickboxing champ Jonathan Haggerty’s scientific knockout sequences in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty may be known as a ruthless knockout artist, but beneath the surface lies an often-overlooked weapon — his exceptional fight IQ.

ONE Championship recently highlighted this aspect of his game on Instagram, showcasing the precise and calculated combinations that have made the English superstar a dominant force in the promotion:

Since joining the organization in 2019, his rise through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. He quickly became a household name, compiling an impressive record of eight wins in 11 appearances — seven of which were for world titles.

Haggerty’s career reached new heights in 2023, a banner year that saw him join the elite ranks of two-sport world champions.

He stunned the combat sports world in April 2023 by dethroning Nong-O Hama with a jaw-dropping first-round knockout to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The victory was punctuated by a vicious, highlight-reel finish that left no doubt about his elite striking prowess.

But Haggerty wasn’t done yet. Just seven months later, he elevated his legacy even further, decimating divisional MMA king Fabricio Andrade in under two rounds to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Jonathan Haggerty battles Wei Rui at ONE 171

The crown Jonathan Haggerty claimed in the bout against Fabricio Andrade will be up for grabs as he steps into battle against China’s Wei Rui in the main event of ONE 171 on February 20 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

For Haggerty, it’s a fight to keep his place among the elite. With his Muay Thai belt now in the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title stands as the last remaining hardware in his trophy room.

Despite the tall order ahead, Haggerty relishes the opportunity to test himself against yet another world-class opponent.

He said this in an interview on the Winners Talking Podcast:

"That's the thing with ONE Championship, they put fights on that everyone wants to see. The best against the best, like you said, it's no like beating around a bush, having one golden boy and saving his record. It's like number one versus the champ. That's it. That's what's good about it."

