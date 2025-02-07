WATCH: Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade already back in the lab just weeks after defending his throne at ONE 170

Relentless effort and unending passion are but some of the key ingredients to the immense success that ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has enjoyed in ONE Championship.

Barely two weeks since his flawless performance in defense of the throne at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, the Brazilian superstar is already back with his coaches in Tiger Muay Thai to further polish his striking arsenal.

Check out Fabricio's Andrade's recent pad work, which he posted on his Instagram account:

ONE 170 was a landmark event for the 27-year-old since it was his long-awaited return to the circle after spending the better part of 2024 recuperating from serious injuries.

At the promotion's first numbered event of the year, third-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA competitor Kwon Won Il attempted to avenge his June 2022 knockout loss to Andrade and become the new king of the 145-pound MMA division.

Andrade needed a minute and two seconds to finish 'Pretty Boy' in their first encounter. In the rematch, he put away the South Korean star in just 42 seconds. For his troubles, or lack thereof, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Fabricio Andrade opens up on changing the game plan for Kwon Won Il

Fabricio Andrade was prepared to have a long fight with Kwon Won Il at ONE 170, but he felt he had to switch things up after seeing Kwon's willingness to trade blows.

In the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai product explained:

"I thought he was going to shoot for the takedown. But I didn't expect him to strike and come forward. I thought he would strike going backward and then shoot for takedowns. But when I saw that he came to fight, so I needed to fight fire with fire."

