WATCH: Bibiano Fernandes, Martin Nguyen light Bangkok up in classic meeting between ONE Championship legends

In March 2018, a legendary bantamweight MMA world title fight was held between the first-ever two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen and then-reigning bantamweight MMA king Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: Iron Will.

'The Situ-Asian', who had just won the lightweight MMA world championship from then-reigning king Eduard Folayang in November 2017, hoped to become the first-ever three-division ONE MMA world champion by taking Fernandes' crown.

The promotion shared the highlights of their legendary five-round showdown on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Nguyen, who also held the featherweight MMA world championship at the time, and 'The Flash' produced one of the best world title fights in the promotion's history, as they collided in a striking-heavy matchup.

Despite Nguyen's best efforts to break Fernandes' will, the bantamweight MMA king proved why he had six successful defenses to his name and utilized his grappling abilities as a momentum-changer later in the bout. Fernandes retained the gold via split decision.

Unfortunately, the two ONE icons have struggled in their recent forays inside the circle. Now, they are both seeking redemption at the upcoming ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20.

Who are Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes' opponents at ONE 171?

Taking place inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes will star in featherweight and bantamweight MMA bouts, respectively.

In Nguyen's case, the first-ever two-division ONE MMA king will attempt to end Russian monster Shamil Gasanov's romp in the 155-pound MMA division. The fourth-ranked ONE featherweight MMA competitor is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Fernandes is set to pen the fifth chapter in his long-standing rivalry with Filipino MMA star and fellow former 145-pound MMA king Kevin Belingon. Fernandes leads their head-to-head matchup, 3-1.

Fans can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

