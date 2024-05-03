WATCH: BJJ great Mikey Musumeci makes Trainer Gae pay the painful price for his antics during Muay Thai pad session

You can take Mikey Musumeci out of grappling, but you can't take the grappling out of the five-time IBJJF world champion.

Putting in some work with the legendary Trainer Gae ahead of his ONE 167 clash with Gabriel Sousa, Darth Rigatoni turned his Muay Thai training session into a full-on grappling showcase.

"Don’t mess with 'Darth Rigatoni.' Will Mikey Musumeci defeat Gabriel Sousa in their bantamweight submission grappling bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Mikey Musumeci will look for some long-awaited redemption when he meets Gabriel Sousa, a brilliant BJJ specialist, who just so happens to hold a victory over the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Competing under the Who's Number One banner in 2021, Sousa scored a slick north-south choke over Musumeci. Three years later, he'll step onto martial arts' biggest stage to show the world that his success in their first meeting was by no means a fluke.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Mikey Musumeci goes for a second ONE world title on Friday, September 6

His fight for redemption at ONE 167 isn't the only match on Mikey Musumeci's calendar for 2024. As announced by the promotion, 'Darth Rigatoni' will return to the Circle at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 for a submission grappling all-champion clash with reigning and defending ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Musumeci will be moving up three weight classes to challenge Ruotolo for his 26 pounds of gold.

Should he come out on top against the Atos star, 'Darth Rigatoni' would etch his name in the history books as ONE Championship's first-ever two-division submission grappling world champion.

Will Musumeci leave with two titles around his waist when ONE heads back to the United States this summer, or will Kade Ruotolo keep his gold and his undefeated record intact?