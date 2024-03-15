WATCH: British icon Liam Harrison launches his rib-cracking kicks with rhythmic precision

ONE Championship star Liam Harrison, one of Muay Thai's most respected figures, can certainly attest to one of the most important lessons to have ever been shared by martial arts legend Bruce Lee: the value of practice. That lesson is certainly true for fighters who have become popular for one signature move.

Known amongst fans for his patented left hook that has consistently knocked out foes, the 'Hitman' has never been shy about sharing his techniques with future generations of fighters in the hopes that they can find their own success. With 50 finishes in his career, dating back to 1999, Harrison definitely knows how to put his opponents away.

While his punching power has made him the stuff of legends, his rib-cracking kicks have also played a huge role in his success. ONE Championship recently shared a snippet of Harrison getting into his kicking rhythm during a training session, making it the perfect backing track for an upbeat melody.

Liam Harrison gearing up for his retirement

At 38 years old, the Englishman knows that his illustrious career is closer to its end than its beginning, and despite the amount of injury he has faced, he is raring to prove he has one more run left in the tank.

Liam Harrison has shared a multitude of training videos on his social media, and it appears that his knockout power is still very much intact.

As to when his final run of fights inside the ONE Circle will begin, the world's largest martial arts promotion has yet to be revealed, but there is growing anticipation from fans to see Harrison's long-awaited return.